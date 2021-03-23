President Biden Calls For Assault Weapon Ban After Colorado Shooting!

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for a nationwide ban on assault weapons, background check reforms and broad changes to magazine capacity restrictions in his first remarks since a gunman opened fire at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket on Monday, killing 10 people. “We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again,” he added. Posted By Persist

