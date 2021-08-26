Wild: Woman Charged With Arson/Mischief After She Drove Her Vehicle Into A Garage & Caused A Massive House Fire!
A 37-year-old Pickering woman is facing arson- and mischief-related charges after Durham Regional Police say a vehicle was rammed into a garage and a fire quickly spread to the home. Officers said the woman driving the vehicle was found near the burning house and taken into custody. Via Adam West. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS