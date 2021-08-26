Wild: Woman Charged With Arson/Mischief After She Drove Her Vehicle Into A Garage & Caused A Massive House Fire!

A 37-year-old Pickering woman is facing arson- and mischief-related charges after Durham Regional Police say a vehicle was rammed into a garage and a fire quickly spread to the home. Officers said the woman driving the vehicle was found near the burning house and taken into custody. Via Adam West. Posted By Persist

