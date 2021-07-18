That's Going To Leave A Mark: LAPD Shoots Protester In The Gut With Rubber Bullets At Close Range!
An LAPD officer shoots a protester with a rubber bullet gun at close range. Other officers are seeing carrying rubber bullet guns as well. Protesters and counter-protesters descended on a Korean spa in Los Angeles that became the latest culture war flashpoint just weeks ago when a customer complained that a transgender woman allegedly disrobed in the women's area. Posted By Persist
