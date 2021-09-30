Eminem Surprises Fans At Grand Opening Of His New Detroit Restaurant "Mom's Spaghetti"
Eminem made a surprise appearance at the grand opening of his Mom's Spaghetti restaurant in downtown Detroit. Fans began lining up around 10 a.m., seven hours before the advertised opening. Mom's Spaghetti has a history dating back to 2002 as a lyric reference in Eminem's Oscar-winning "8 Mile" theme "Lose Yourself." Posted By Persist
