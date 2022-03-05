Gas Prices Crazy: People Are Putting Joe Biden "I Did That!" Stickers Next To High Gas Prices!
The spike in gas prices has become a growing concern for people across the U.S., and according to Joe Biden. Biden “I did that!” stickers have gained media attention after reportedly appearing in states such as New Hampshire. The sticker is a picture of Biden pointing his finger, either to the left or right, saying “I did that!” People are positioning the stickers next to gas prices at the pump, essentially allowing Biden to “take credit” for the expensive gas prices drivers no longer want to pay. Posted By Persist
