This Animated Masturbation Video Got Some NY Parents Heated.. Was Allegedly Shown To A Class Of 1st Grade Students!
Parents from a high end New York City private school are fuming mad after learning first graders were learning about masturbation. A teacher at The Dalton School reportedly showed students a video from the cartoon series, "AMAZE." The parents, who discovered the lessons last fall, voiced their complaints to the schoolâs administrators, but were told that they had "misinterpreted" the lessons.
The lessons were taught by Justine Ang Fonte, the now-notorious health and wellness educator at Dalton who had previously received backlash for teaching an explicit "porn literacy" workshop to juniors at Colombia Grammar & Preparatory School. Full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JOcaYIaeEDQ&t=147s
Posted By Joe
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS