SMH, Your Own Mother? Man Gets Shot By Officer While Holding His Mother Hostage At Knifepoint!
Fearing for the safety of the mother, LAPD forced entry into the apartment. Inside the apartment they saw Carlos Arias armed with a knife, swinging it at his mother; at that time there was an officer-involved shooting. Arias was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. His mother was not injured. Posted By Persist
