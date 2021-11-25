SMH, Your Own Mother? Man Gets Shot By Officer While Holding His Mother Hostage At Knifepoint!

BROKEN? 2,866 views

Fearing for the safety of the mother, LAPD forced entry into the apartment. Inside the apartment they saw Carlos Arias armed with a knife, swinging it at his mother; at that time there was an officer-involved shooting. Arias was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. His mother was not injured. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS