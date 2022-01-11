COLD SUMMER SERIES Season 1 On Tubi [Sponsored]
Cold Summer is an 8 episode series capturing the day to day life of characters going through personal and conflicting circumstances. The series takes place in Asbury Park New Jersey, a very dangerous and troubling city. Drugs, gangs, and violence is all too familiar to those that live there and many who do live there want out, but for Jamar Summer its home. By:Daddy Love.
You Can Watch For Free On Tubi Click Link To Watch First Full Season.
https://tubitv.com/series/300007700
