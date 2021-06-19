Here We Go: Logan Paul Is Confident That He Can Beat Mike Tyson In A Boxing Match! "He's Old Old"
Riding high following his recent money-spinning unscored exhibition match against former undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather, Paul declared on his podcast this week that he could now take on Mike Tyson and win because Tyson is "old, old." Logan then boasted about his solid bone density. Posted By Persist
