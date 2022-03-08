Say What? 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Accepts Challenge & Will Have His First Match In 19 Years At WrestleMania 38!

BROKEN? 16,011 views

Austin accepted Owens’ challenge to appear at WrestleMania 38 for a special edition of The KO Show, which has been confirmed for WrestleMania Saturday or Night One of the big event. Austin said we can call it The KO Show, a match, a fight or a brawl, but he promised to open up one last can of whoop-ass on Owens in Texas. Posted By Persist

