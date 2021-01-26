Surveillance Footage Shows Shootout That Led to Rapper Pooh Shiesty's Arrest!
"Surveillance footage was recently released showing the shootout in Florida's Bay Harbor Islands area that allegedly involving rising rapper Pooh Shiesty.
Miami news outlet WSVN shared the surveillance footage on Monday (January 25), which shows a bright green McLaren and a Maybach entering a parking lot on Oct. 8, 2020. Moments after exiting the car, a man in a white shirt can be seen holding a pistol while another man wearing a black shirt pulls out a gun and begins to open fire.
Investigators are alleging that Pooh Shiesty was in the McLaren. He was booked on Oct. 13, 2020, on several charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft. He was later released on $30,000 bond and reportedly has a court hearing scheduled for today " - Channel 7 News
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS