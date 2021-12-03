All Bad: 22-Year-Old Girl Just Started Her Modeling Career When A Pit Bull Ripped Her Lip Off!
22-year-old Brooklinn Khoury was just starting off her modeling career, but all that changed in an instant when her cousin’s pitbull attacked her, ripping off her upper lip completely. “He was hanging off my mouth,” Brooklinn said. At first she thought it was a minor bite, but the horrific realization quickly set in. She has had multiple surgeries to rebuild her upper lip. Doctors took skin and nerves from her arm and transplanted them to create a new functioning lip.
Posted by Joe
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS