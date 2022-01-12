Jay-Z Reportedly Calls Out Feds For Holding Inmate Over Chicken Meal!
Jay-Z's latest quarrel is with the Federal Government for refusing to release a man who's served 14 years for marijuana. According to reports, the inmate is being held due to a situation regarding leftover chicken. Hov's legal team has been working for the release of 56-year old Valon Vailes who was found guilty by a jury in 2007 for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute more than one ton of marijuana from 2003 to 2007. Posted By Persist
