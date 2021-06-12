Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora (Game Trailer)

Revealed in today's Ubisoft Forward E3 conference, Avatar brings us back to Pandora, the trailer providing glimpses of various beautiful biomes. It will be a first-person action-adventure game that once again pits the Na'vi against humans and their mechs. The Avatar game was first announced in 2017 and now has a 2022 release date. Posted By Persist

