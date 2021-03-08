Missouri Pastor Says Women Need To Work Harder To Look Good For Men! "Not Every Woman Can Be The Epic Trophy Wife Like Melania Trump"
A Missouri pastor is facing a backlash after suggesting in a recent sermon that women should lose weight and strive to look like former first lady Melania Trump for their husbands. During the sermon, Pastor Clark suggested that women should try to maintain their figures and lose weight to keep their husband’s attention, using a picture of the former first lady as an example of what they should strive for. Posted By Persist
