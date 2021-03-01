Donald Trump Cheered As He Hints At A 2024 Presidential Run!
Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, former U.S. president Donald Trump hinted at a possible run for president again in 2024, and repeated his claims that he won the 2020 election in his first major appearance since leaving the White House. Trump also said he has no plans to launch a new party. Posted By Persist
