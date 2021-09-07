Major Fail: Man Claims Tesla Hit Him But The Video Clip Tells a Different Story!

A man was arrested in Louisiana after claiming a Tesla hit him in a parking lot and injured him, but footage of the incident revealed a different tale.



The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Friday, when the Slidell Police Department received a call about a man who had been seriously hurt in a hit-and-run. They tracked down Arthur Bates Jr., 47, who claimed he was hit by a Tesla driver in a parking area.



“Bates was complaining of back, leg, and neck injuries,” according to the Slidell Police Department. “An ambulance and fire truck were dispatched to the location.”



The police department released audio-only video of the incident, which reveals Bates falling down and the Tesla driver presumably checking on him before leaving the parking lot.



According to the police department, “Bates subsequently admitted to fabricating the entire event” and is now facing one count of False Swearing with the Intent to Cause an Emergency Response. Posted by JR