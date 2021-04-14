Fast & Furious 9 (Trailer)
F9 will pit Dominic Toretto against family with his estranged brother Jakob who will be the narrative's main antagonist. Making him more dangerous other than his burning desire to kill Dom is the fact that he's backed by cyberterrorist Cipher, who was first introduced in The Fate of the Furious. Following a series of significant delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the latest installment in the Vin Diesel-led automobile-centric franchise is now slated to release in June 2021. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS