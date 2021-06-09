SMH: Missouri Man Killed Over Grass Clippings Dispute With Neighbor’s Landscaper!
A 29-year-old father from Missouri was fatally shot in his driveway after a dispute erupted between him and his neighbor's landscaper. The fiancee of 29-year-old Allen Waller describes his killing as senseless. She says they've been complaining to their neighbor for years about glass clipping debris left behind by her landscaper. That dispute escalated to gun violence Sunday morning, and Waller was fatally shot. Posted By Persist
