What Lawyer? Florida Father Represents Himself While On Trial For A Double Murder... Accused Of Killing Nearly His Whole Family!
Watch his full 30 minute statement over at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0wNPsxlD0w
"Double-murder suspect, defending himself, screams opening statements at jury Ronnie OâNeal is accused of killing nearly his whole family back in 2018. He is also accused of trying to kill his son, who barely survived the attack and is scheduled to testify. The Riverview man is facing two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He has elected to represent himself in his own murder trial, which means heâll be able to cross-examine his son, who was 8 years old at the time of the murder. O'Neal is accused of attacking his family, murdering his girlfriend, Kenyatta Barron, and their daughter, 9-year-old RonâNiveya." - Fox News
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS