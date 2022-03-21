Footage Shows Boeing 737 Plane Falling Out Of The Sky & Crashing In China... 132 Passengers Were On Board!
"A China Eastern Airlines jetliner carrying 132 people crashed in the mountains in southern China's Guangxi region on Monday afternoon, according to the country's Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC).
The Boeing 737 was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou when it lost contact over the city of Wuzhou. On board were 123 passengers and nine crew members, CAAC said in a statement posted online. China Eastern Airlines confirmed those details and said it had activated emergency procedures, including a line for emergency assistance for family members. Rescue efforts are underway at the scene of the crash, but there were no immediate details on the possible cause or the number of casualties. China Eastern offered its condolences to those who were killed in the incident, without confirming any death toll." - CNN
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS