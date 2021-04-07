Okay Then: Hunter Biden Admits He Used To Smoke Parmesan Cheese Because It Resembled Crack!
Hunter Biden admitted that when he was addicted to crack cocaine, he smoked parmesan cheese because it resembled the drug. The president's son recalled in an interview how he would search through carpeting trying to find traces of the drug, and would sometimes come up with parmesan cheese instead. Posted By Persist
