Scary: MTA Bus Drives Off Overpass And Is Left Hanging Off Edge After A Crash In The Bronx!
MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- FDNY crews were able to pull an articulated MTA bus back from an overpass railing after the vehicle careened off a Bronx roadway and was left dangling over the Cross Bronx Expressway for hours early Friday morning.
Eight people were hurt in the terrifying incident, which happened at about 11:10 p.m. Thursday.
The 55-year-old driver was attempting to turn left off University Avenue onto a ramp to the Washington Bridge when the Bx35 bus suddenly went off the road.
"The bus fell approximately 50 feet onto the access road" below, the FDNY said.
Half of the articulated bus was left hanging off University Avenue, feet from the Cross Bronx Expressway. Posted by JR
