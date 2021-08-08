Masked Thieves Steal Cash Register From Bronx Smoke Shop During Armed Robbery, Make Off With $1,500 Cash!

CLASON POINT, the Bronx – Shocking video released by the NYPD on Thursday shows three masked thieves rip a cash register off the counter of a Bronx shop in an armed robbery in late July, according to police.



Authorities said it happened around 10:50 p.m. back on July 29 when the three suspects entered the smoke shop on Soundview Avenue, in the Clason Point neighborhood.



One of the thieves pointed a handgun at the 23-year-old shop employee and warned him not to touch anything or he would be hurt, police said.



Security video shows a second individual grab the store’s cash register off the counter, yanking it until the cord rips out, and then carrying it out.



The third thief smashes a glass display case with a baseball bat before the trio leaves the store.



Police said they made off with about $1,500 in cash.



All three fled in a gray four-door sedan heading northbound on Soundview Avenue, authorities said. Posted by JR