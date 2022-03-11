"I'm Not Suicidal" Jussie Smollett Has Courtroom Outburst After Judge Sentences Him To 150 Days In Jail For Hate Crime Hoax!
Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to 150 days in county jail on Thursday for fabricating a 2019 hate crime attack on himself. As Cook County Judge James Linn was imposing a sentence, Smollett screamed out, "I am not suicidal. I am innocent." Smollett's courtroom outburst came after he declined an opportunity to speak on the advice of his attorneys, who said he has to consider appellate issues. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS