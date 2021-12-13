Over 165 People Come Forward Claiming Hertz Had Them Falsely Arrested For Stolen Cars!
Hertz customers are attempting to sue the rental car company after being falsely arrested and sometimes jailed for months after the company listed the rental cars they paid for as stolen. More than 165 people from several states have filed legal complaints against Hertz for 'egregious business malpractices,' according to civil litigation ongoing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington. Posted by Abdul
