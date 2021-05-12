Whoa: Israel’s "Iron Dome" Intercepts A Barrage Of Rockets!

Rocket alert sirens wailed across Central and Western Israel as Palestinian groups fired a massive barrage of rockets towards Israel from the Gaza Strip. A video released by the Israel Defense Forces shows one among several Israeli Iron Dome batteries working overtime to prevent missiles from raining down on the city. Posted By Persist

