Agree Or Disagree? Dude Believes The Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Fight Was Rigged! "He Looks Way Too Happy Losing"
Jake Paul / Ben Askren @h1t1 believes the fight was rigged. Jake Paul needed less than two minutes to dispatch former Bellator and ONE champion Ben Askren in brutal fashion in the Triller Fight Club main event. The YouTube celebrity turned boxer predicted a first round knockout and that’s exactly what he delivered after blasting Askren with a monstrous right hand during an early exchange. Posted By Persist
