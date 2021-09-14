Florida Teens Accused Of Plotting Columbine-Style School Shooting ... Sentenced To 21 Days In Juvenile Detention!
Two Lee County teens appeared in front of a judge yesterday after being sent to jail on Saturday for planning a school massacre. Phillip Byrd, 14, and Connor Pruett, 13, will be placed in secure juvenile detention for 21 days. Sheriff Carmine Marceno claimed the two were planning a school massacre similar to the Columbine in Colorado and Parkland in Florida. Posted By Persist
