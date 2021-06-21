SMH: Naked Homeless Man Breaks Into A Bel Air Home & Kills The Homeowners Pets!
A naked homeless man broke into a Bel Air home Thursday, and the homeowner had to jump from the second floor balcony to get away. The family says the intruder not only took their sense of security, but killed their pets during the burglary as well. At first, Mat Sabz thought his wife was home and that she was downstairs making noise when he got alerts on his phone from his camerasâ¦ It wasnât until she called him that he realized it wasnât her, but an intruder. Posted By PSmooth
