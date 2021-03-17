Don't Fold Entertainment & Mack Ben Widdit - Popping Sh*t Feat. HBK JohnDoe [Don’t Fold Entertainment Submitted]
(DFE) Don’t Fold Entertainment presents, “POPPING SHIT”. Richmond, VA., natives DFE, the bag chasers hit the studio with JohnDoe and came out “POPPING SHIT”. Glow up strong, “pockets big and big lit” DFE and JohnDoe give a play by play vibe of starting from the bottom on their raise to the top. Follow the movement today, catch (DFE) Don’t Fold Entertainment on social media everywhere.
