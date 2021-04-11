Volcano On The Caribbean Island St. Vicent Erupted.. Only Vaccinated Residents Are Allowed To Escape!
"New video from Georgetown, a community several miles away from La Soufriere volcano on the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent, showed buildings blanketed in a layer of ash on Saturday (April 10), a day
Only those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to safely evacuate from St. Vincent after the Caribbean island nation's La Soufriere volcano erupted on Friday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said in a press conference Saturday.
Giving a press conference with his face visibly welling up with tears, the Vincentian prime minister explained that cruise ships had volunteered to transport the island's residents to nearby Caribbean islands for shelter, but only vaccinated people would be allowed to board.
“The chief medical officer would be identifying the persons already vaccinated so that we can get them on the ship,” he told reporters." - Jerusalem news
