Well Damn: Georgia Mother Goes Off On School Board For Making Young Kids Wear Masks!
A Georgia mom has gone viral for telling school board members to stop banning kids from socializing and wearing masks despite little evidence that they're at risk of contracting COVID-19. Courtney Ann Taylor slammed the Gwinnett County Board of Education members at a meeting reminiscent of conversations she's had with them over the past month about how her son is not allowed in public without his mask. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS