RHYME - Deep In Tokyo [Label Submitted]
RHYME gets â deep in Tokyo â
Rising star RHYME, who is based out in Tokyo (Japan), releases a new song and video for âdeep in Tokyoâ
The song includes her riding around in her purple jeep (AKA the âdeepâ) whip with her friends. The song has a strong Japanese hype hook repeating 'DEEP DEEPâ and the verses has witty referencing from TMNT, Harry Potter, Pokemon Go, Rabbit holes, Herbal Tea and of corse the legendary band âDeep Purpleâ
Ride deeper down through Tokyo with her.
Stream the song here: https://ffm.to/deepintokyo
RHYME is known for her song âNot the Typeâ and â#meburnâ released under BPMplusAsia and having dropped music with 88rising.
Cast
The purple turtle 'donatello', Myrtle from the prefects Bathroom and purple friends
Sounds mixed : RHYME and Shinichi Osawa
Recording engineer : RHYME and Shinichi Osawa (RHYME SO)
Mastering Engineer : OMKT
Camera: Ryo Ogawa [SKiRE] & Matt Ikehara
Director:
RHYME & Sonya Kulyk
instagram: @_rhyme_
