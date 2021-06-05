RHYME - Deep In Tokyo [Label Submitted]

RHYME gets â deep in Tokyo â Rising star RHYME, who is based out in Tokyo (Japan), releases a new song and video for âdeep in Tokyoâ

The song includes her riding around in her purple jeep (AKA the âdeepâ) whip with her friends. The song has a strong Japanese hype hook repeating 'DEEP DEEPâ and the verses has witty referencing from TMNT, Harry Potter, Pokemon Go, Rabbit holes, Herbal Tea and of corse the legendary band âDeep Purpleâ

Ride deeper down through Tokyo with her.

Stream the song here: https://ffm.to/deepintokyo

RHYME is known for her song âNot the Typeâ and â#meburnâ released under BPMplusAsia and having dropped music with 88rising.


Cast
The purple turtle 'donatello', Myrtle from the prefects Bathroom and purple friends

Sounds mixed : RHYME and Shinichi Osawa
Recording engineer : RHYME and Shinichi Osawa (RHYME SO)
Mastering Engineer : OMKT

Camera: Ryo Ogawa [SKiRE] & Matt Ikehara

Director:
RHYME & Sonya Kulyk

instagram: @_rhyme_

