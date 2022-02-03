21yr Old Pregnant Woman's Scalp Was Tore Off During Her Job Interview. Strangled By Her Own Hair After Being Tangled In A Machine! (News Article)

"A PREGNANT woman was strangled by her own hair and had her scalp ripped off after she became entangled by a factory machine during an job interview. Umida Nazarova, 21, was applying for a job at Svarmet factory in Borisov, Belarus, when she suffered the fatal head injury.

Senior members of staff were showing her around the facility when her loose hair got caught in a machine. Onlookers reported that she quickly became trapped and covered in blood. Her mother Olga said: “Her throat was injured, according to the doctor. “Her hair got wrapped around her neck and she was pulled into the mechanism. “If her scalp had not been torn off, she would have been strangled there and then by her own hair.” Despite being rushed to hospital, Umina sadly died 20 days later after failing to regain consciousness." - The-Sun.com

