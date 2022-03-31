DL Hughley Apologizes To Chris Rock Over The Will Smith's Slap!
DL Hughley says a man who is almost 60 got slapped on stage in front of the world and the person who did it gets to win an Oscar, dance at the after-party and get a standing ovation right after it. He makes a good point, Chris Rock will forever be known as the guy who infamously got slapped at the Oscars. Posted By Ghost
