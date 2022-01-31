Kingg Bucc - No Opps

The Crown Recordings And Kingg Bucc Presents The Newest Visual For Kingg Bucc's Official Single "No Opps" Off Of His New E.P Entitled "Swiper Season Still Swiping".
Follow on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/kinggbucc
Directed by Picture Perfect
https://www.instagram.com/dabigpicture
Executive Produced by https://www.instagram.com/thatfilmdude/
Posted by Gio

