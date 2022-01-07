Court Cam: Man Attempts To Escape Courtroom After Bail Is Revoked!
Daniel Nicholson flew into a rage, overpowering two officers and launching himself over the dock. He lands on the bar table before being tackled to the floor by the police prosecutor. Nicholson manages to break free, only to be restrained by the same sheriff’s officer he’d just fought off. His family watches as he's taken down. Posted By Persist
