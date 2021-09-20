"Is Somebody Gonna Pay Me?" Contractor Destroys Customers Bathroom With Sledgehammer Over A $7,500 Payment Dispute!

(Meredith) -- A contractor destroyed a bathroom shower he spent hours renovating after the homeowner allegedly refused to pay him -- and the entire ordeal was caught on camera.



A viral video shows a contractor for Dream Home Remodels of Colorado demolishing the shower with a sledgehammer on Sept. 11 in Colorado Springs.



"Is someone going to pay me?" the contractor said in the video. "Let me tell you something. No contractor in the state of Colorado will fix that when they find out that I took it back because she refused to pay me."



The homeowner, Amber Trucke, said she paid $3,330 of the $7,555 bill but wasn't pleased with the work. She said she wanted to inspect it further before handing over the final payment.



"I wanted to be wowed, and I wasn't wowed," Trucke told KRDO-TV. "But I knew he was coming back Friday to clean things up, and I figured maybe I'd be more impressed then. So, I was not going to pay them until I saw the actual finished product."



Jordan Cazares, co-owner of Dream Home Remodels, released a statement to KRDO-TV saying there was a communication breakdown with the homeowner.



"After several weeks of work for a customer, communication broke down at the end of a project," the statement read. "There was no displeasure expressed, and we proceeded to ask for payment on the project by the end of the day. Communication broke further after that and resulted in our company repossessing a tile shower. We regret that this contract went sour."



The company also claims that Trucke did not pay for a vanity, mirror, light fixture, ceiling fans, plumbing work, and an exterior door.



However, Trucke insists she paid for those items and plans to take the company to small claims court, KRDO-TV reported.



Police and the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department are looking into the matter. Posted by JR