Creep: Woman Records Video Of A Man Following Her For Over 40 Minutes!

A Vancouver woman took to Instagram to share videos of the man who was following closely behind her Wednesday (March 17), as well as to write out her account of what took place. After making several loops around the block to try and get him to stop, she turned her camera on "selfie mode" to record the encounter. She even crosses the street before the light turns red and rushes across the street to try to lose him. After he continues to follow her, she makes her way to a skate park with numerous people. She sits down with people she doesn't know, but the man continues to watch.