Fire Or Nah? Nintendo Reveals The OLED Switch!

Nintendo has at last unveiled its upgraded Switch model, which is due to launch on 8th October alongside Metroid Dread. It has a 7-inch OLED screen, 64GB of internal storage, a wide adjustable stand plus improved speakers. There's a new dock, too, with a wired LAN port. White and neon red/blue colours will be available. Officially, it's called the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) console. In the US it costs $350. Posted By Persist

