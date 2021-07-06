Fire Or Nah? Nintendo Reveals The OLED Switch!
Nintendo has at last unveiled its upgraded Switch model, which is due to launch on 8th October alongside Metroid Dread. It has a 7-inch OLED screen, 64GB of internal storage, a wide adjustable stand plus improved speakers. There's a new dock, too, with a wired LAN port. White and neon red/blue colours will be available. Officially, it's called the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) console. In the US it costs $350. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS