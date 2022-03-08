UFC Fighter Bryce Mitchell Slams Biden Family Corruption In Ukraine! "I'm Not Going Fight These Wars For Politicians"
UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell spoke out condemning pro war sentiment while Americans are struggling domestically. “I’m not going nowhere to fight none of these wars for these politicians,” Mitchell said at the UFC 272 pre-fight press conference. The Arkansas native added that he would die defending his home state if the U.S. were attacked and slammed the Biden family’s business dealing in Ukraine. Mitchell ultimately improved to 15-0 on Saturday after a dominant decision win over longtime UFC veteran Edson Barboza. Posted By Persist
