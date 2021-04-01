Oh Nah: Florida Man Breaks Guinness World Record For Watching ‘Avengers: Endgame’ 191 Times!
Florida-based personal trainer Ramiro Alanis just broke a Guinness World Record by watching “Avengers: Endgame” in a movie theater more times than any other person. Specifically, he broke the record for “The Most Cinema Productions Attended – Same Film.” Each viewing was in a movie theater. He watched “Endgame” 191 times in 94 days, beginning on April 26, 2019. Posted By Persist
