Horrible: 33 People Dead As Bus Swept Away By Flood Waters In Kenya!
Video footage shows the bus was swept away after the driver tried to cross fast-flowing water over a bridge in the Enziu River, about 200km (125 miles) east of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. The bus had been hired to transport church choir members. Four of the dead were children and a least 12 people have been rescued, local reports say.
Posted by Joe
