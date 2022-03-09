Snapped: MMA Fighter Suffers Horrible Leg Injury During Fight!
MMA fighter Willem Smith suffered a gruesome leg injury during his bout with Ivan Strydom at Extreme Fighting Championship 92 . In the first round of the fight in Johannesburg, South Africa, Smith’s lower right leg snapped after a kick to his opponent. He went to take a step back on the same leg and fell when it folded and collapsed under him. Via EFC. Posted By Persist
