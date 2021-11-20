Free Money: Drivers Scramble To Pick Up Cash Scattered Across San Diego Freeway After Traffic Incident With Armored Vehicle!
Two people were arrested Friday after an armored truck spilled bags of money onto Interstate 5 in Carlsbad, prompting a mad dash by some motorists to collect the loose cash. The cash scattered across the northbound and southbound lanes, causing a massive backup on the northbound side as drivers stopped and parked on the shoulder to pick up the free money. Posted By Persist
