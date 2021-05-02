Snoop Dogg Talks About A Tense Encounter Between Tupac & Nas At The 1996 VMAs! (Rewind)
Full interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvrcDhgWsbI. Snoop Dogg and Martinez both recall seeing Tupac and Nas encounter one another that night, but Snoop provided the details of the words that were exchanged. Nas introduced himself to Pac as a big fan of his music, but Pac wasn't having it. Pac apparently made clear to Nas that he wasn't messing with any East Coast rappers but Nas was still trying to spread love, hugging Pac and assuring him that he'd never diss him. Posted By Persist
