Liquor Is No Joke: Woman Shows The Effects Of Abusing Alcohol For 28 Years.. Now Suffers From Hepatomegaly (Abnormal Enlargement Of The Liver)
Trina has been clean off of meth for 2 years and is now 4 1/2 months sober. She admits to drinking a 5th of vodka per day, then chasing it down with two tall boys Truly's. She was diagnosed with kidney cancer 3 years ago and suffered symptoms such as severe panic attacks, swollen ankles, bloody stools, and stomach pain.
Posted By Joe
