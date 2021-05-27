Made It Rain: Quality Control Rapper 'Metro Marrs' Gets Detained By Police After Throwing $10K On Stage During His Graduation!
Metro Marrs drew a loud ovation after making it rain at his high school graduation. Cops stepped in to escort him out of the ceremony and he was detained for inciting a riot and disorderly conduct and then ticketed for the offense. Marrs signed with QC at just 17-years-old in October and is known for his 2020 single "Bye Felicia,". Posted By Persist
