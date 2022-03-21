Act Of Heroism: Young Mom Dies After Jumping Into Detroit River To Save Her Cousin Who Fell In!

BROKEN? 2,402 views

Diamond Shelton, 22, was out in the park with her two female cousins when one of the women fell into the water. Shelton jumped in to save her cousin from the Detroit River and her other cousin contacted 911 before jumping in to assist with the rescue. Police reported that they received a call around 3:45 a.m. about the incident. According to their report, officers and fire crews pulled out all three women out of the water but Shelton didn’t survive. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS