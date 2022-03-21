Act Of Heroism: Young Mom Dies After Jumping Into Detroit River To Save Her Cousin Who Fell In!
Diamond Shelton, 22, was out in the park with her two female cousins when one of the women fell into the water. Shelton jumped in to save her cousin from the Detroit River and her other cousin contacted 911 before jumping in to assist with the rescue. Police reported that they received a call around 3:45 a.m. about the incident. According to their report, officers and fire crews pulled out all three women out of the water but Shelton didn’t survive. Posted By Persist
